PNE AG sells two wind farms to CEE Group

PNE AG has sold two wind energy projects in France and Thuringia, Germany, to the Hamburg-based CEE Group, an asset manager for renewable energies. The projects were developed by the PNE Group and include seven wind turbines with a total nominal output of 18.7 MW. The purchase price for both transactions was not disclosed.

In France, the CEE Group has bought the new Nanteuil wind farm from the PNE Group. The wind farm under construction comprises six wind turbines from the manufacturer Vestas. The type V110 has a hub height of 110 m and a nominal output of 2.2 MW. The total capacity of the six turbines is 13.2 MW. Construction began in July 2021, and commissioning of the systems is planned for November 2022.

In the Thuringian town of Erfurt, Töttleben district, the CEE Group has also acquired a particularly powerful General Electric GE 5.5-158 wind turbine from PNE AG, which is already in operation. This system has a hub height of 161 m and a nominal output of 5.5 MW. This wind turbine was built in 2020 and went into operation at the end of March 2021.

