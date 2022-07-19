ACCIONA Energía announces construction of two wind farms

ACCIONA Energía has announced the construction of two new wind farms in Croatia, Opor (27 MW) and Boraja II (45 MW), linked to a 12-year Contract for Difference (CfD) with the Croatian electricity and gas regulator Hrvatski Operator Trzista Energije (HROTE). This CfD was assigned through a tender and it is part of a scheme drawn up by the Croatian government and HROTE and approved by the European Commission to accelerate the production of renewable electricity and contribute to the European decarbonisation targets.

The Opor and Boraja II projects will entail an investment of approximately €100 million. Together, the wind farms will have 16 Nordex wind turbines, each with a planned capacity of 4.5 MW, that will produce 203 GWh, enough to meet the energy needs of 60 000 households. Once operational in 2024, these two wind farms will reduce CO 2 emissions by 135 000 tpy. In addition, they fall under ACCIONA Energía’s Social Impact Management programme, which reinvests a portion of the project’s annual revenue to support education, wellness, and environmental stewardship programmes in the communities where it operates.

Opor and Boraja II will be constructed at the Split-Dalmacia and Šibenik-Knin regions, and will join the 30 MW Jelinak wind farm complex that ACCIONA Energía has been operating since 2013, also in the Split-Dalmatia region. These two projects contribute to the growth of ACCIONA Energía’s portfolio and its geographic diversification. The company keeps moving forward in its growth plans to double its size and reach a total installed renewable energy capacity of 20 GW in 2025.

