Glennmont Partners, from Nuveen, have agreed to purchase a 30 MW onshore wind portfolio from independent power producer Clearvise AG. The agreement will see Glennmont acquire two onshore wind farms in the Northern Ostrobothnia region of Finland, totalling nine turbines between them. The technology employed in the project is Vestas V126 turbines, each of which will generate 3.3 MW of power.

The project builds on Glennmont’s experience in the Finnish market following their development of the 211 MW Piiparinmäki wind farm, one of the largest constructed unsubsidised wind farms in Europe and a key wind power asset in the Nord Pool region which reached commercial operations in the Summer of 2022.

“This agreement with Clearvise marks another positive investment in Finland and the Nordics, after successful recent activity in the onshore wind and battery storage sector,” said Joost Bergsma, CEO of Glennmont Partners. “It has been excellent working with the team at Clearvise on this deal, and we now look forward to realising further investment opportunities in this region and across Europe – accelerating the rollout of low-cost clean energy and helping our investors to further decarbonise their portfolios.”

“We are pleased to have completed this transaction with Glennmont, which secures the future of this 30 MW portfolio. For Clearvise as a small independent power producer it is important to focus our resources and follow a clear strategy. This projects has enhanced the deployment of onshore wind in Finland, and we now look forward to continuing supporting the development of renewables technology across Europe,” added Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of Clearvise AG.

