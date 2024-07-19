Vestas secures 117 MW order in the US

Vestas has received a 117 MW order to power an undisclosed project in the US. The order consists of 26 V150-4.5 MW™ wind turbines.

The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

Turbine delivery begins in 2Q25 with commissioning scheduled for the 4Q25.

