Acteon and Siemens Gamesa continue work on Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project

Acteon, a marine energy and infrastructure services company, recently supported Siemens Gamesa, an industry-leading offshore wind turbine manufacturer and operations and maintenance provider, with a cable survey for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) pilot project. The scope of work provides an example of Acteon’s ongoing partnership with Siemens Gamesa and its growing balance of plant subsea services, which cover turbine foundation ROV inspection and surveys of export and array cables, and the seabed around each turbine foundation.

The CVOW export cables are about 45 km (28 miles) and the array cables 1 km (0.62 miles) long. The survey was performed by Terrasond, a product and service line brand within Acteon’s geo-services segment, from the ‘Atlantic Endeavor’, the CVOW project’s dedicated crew transfer vessel (CTV), provided by Atlantic Wind Transfers, that was specially modified for the work. This helped to reduce the project’s carbon footprint by avoiding the need to mobilise a dedicated survey vessel, thereby demonstrating the proactive and cost-effective approaches that are a direct benefit of the partnership.

In September 2020, Acteon, entered into an agreement with Siemens Gamesa to jointly provide a fully integrated offshore wind turbine operations and maintenance (O&M) package for the CVOW pilot project, which is one of the first offshore wind projects installed in US federal waters.

The companies have since been working together to fully optimise the wind turbine service and balance of plant O&M work scopes to provide cost effective and integrated asset management services at the 12 MW, two turbine installation.

“Being able to combine our companies’ expertise enabled us to find creative solutions to perform this work scope and use the existing CTV. This allowed for a more efficient process while reducing the project’s overall footprint and, ultimately, led to the partnership with Acteon,” said Jacob Ib, Senior Marine Asset Manager, Siemens Gamesa.

Tim Eyles, Vice President, Acteon, said, “Acteon is proud of the ongoing work with Siemens Gamesa to offer seabed surveys and asset inspection as part of a fully integrated O&M package delivered through our experienced geo-services, electronics and tooling, and offshore engineering segments.”

The CVOW pilot project is owned by Dominion Energy. It is located approximately 43.5 km (27 miles) off the Virginia coast. Both Siemens Gamesa SWT-6.0-154 offshore wind turbines have been operational since October 2020 and are delivering clean, renewable energy to Dominion Energy customers in Virginia. The pilot project learnings will be used to support Dominion Energy’s proposed 2.6 GW commercial project, which is on track to commence construction in 2024.

