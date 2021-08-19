IOG and SPO to support construction of Taiwanese offshore wind farms

International Ocean Group (IOG), a Taiwanese marine engineering group, has partnered with Swire Pacific Offshore (SPO), one of the world’s leading offshore marine services suppliers, to bring the ‘Pacific Hornbill’, a Platform Supply Vessel, to Taiwan to support construction of the Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind farms.

‘Pacific Hornbill’, is one of four H Class assets in SPO’s fleet of offshore support vessels and was built in Japan in 2012 by Japan Marine United (JMU). It is designed with ample tank capacities, clear deck space of 1000 m2, as well as an advanced dynamic positioning system, making it highly suited for a variety of platform supply duties and ancillary logistical requirements.

Its work on the wind farms marks the first stage of collaboration between SPO and IOG to provide marine engineering services to the offshore wind industry in Taiwan, where the long term goal is to jointly bring more world-class offshore supply vessels (OSVs), such as 'Pacific Hornbill', to the market. With SPO’s strong global marine engineering capabilities and IOG’s local experience, both parties are focused on, and committed to, delivering safe and reliable services of the highest quality to Taiwan’s growing offshore wind market.

