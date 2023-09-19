Enersense participates in FEED for Tahkoluoto offshore wind farm foundations

Enersense, a provider of zero-emission energy solutions, is participating in Suomen Hyötytuuli's FEED for Tahkoluoto offshore wind farm foundations. Hyötytuuli is developing an extension to Tahkoluoto offshore wind farm on the west coast of Finland where the wind turbines will be built in deeper waters than ever before in Finland. The FEED is due to be completed in November, and the concept selection will be done in December 2023.

The foundations of the first turbines in the Tahkoluoto extension project will be built to 40 and 25 m water depth. They will be designed to withstand the loads of the 15+ MW turbines and the harsh icy conditions of the Baltic Sea. Enersense Offshore’s concrete and steel hybrid foundation concept has been selected to the FEED together with two other foundation concepts. Enersense’s foundation concept is designed especially to the icy part of the Baltic Sea and the development work has focused especially on the cost effectiveness of the marine installation operations of the foundation.

Tahkoluoto extension project consists of forty wind turbines of over 15 MW. The water and construction permits are expected to be finalised this autumn. The project has received funding from EU’s NextGenerationEU.

