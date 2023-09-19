Geoquip Marine begins contract with MarramWind Ltd

Geoquip Marine, a specialist in acquiring, analysing, and reporting global offshore geotechnical data, is getting to work on gathering crucial engineering data to support the proposed MarramWind floating offshore wind farm.

MarramWind is a joint venture between ScottishPower and Shell. The partners have chosen Geoquip Marine as their valued marine data specialist for site exploration and geotechnical data collation, which will help inform the project development and design activities.

To support the project, Geoquip Marine will perform a complete geotechnical investigation to gather soil and geotechnical data for developing an engineering ground model.

This model is essential for feasibility studies, including the design and installation assessments of various necessary components, such as anchors for the floating platforms, fixed foundations for the offshore substation, and inter-array cable systems.

The MarramWind survey work is being undertaken by Geoquip’s Seehorn vessel, and will continue into 2024 when downhole work using one of Geoquip Marine’s integrated geotechnical survey vessels (IGSV) will take place.

Richard Eakin, Project Director for MarramWind, said: “Floating wind will be a global gamechanger for the offshore renewables industry and we’re really excited that MarramWind could be one of the first commercial scale floating offshore wind farms in the world.

“It’s great to see MarramWind moving on with pace and purpose and to have Geoquip Marine on board as we undertake this vital geotechnical survey work that will inform upcoming technical studies and design activities for this exciting green energy project.”

Richard Turner, CEO of Geoquip Marine, added: “Geoquip Marine is thrilled to be working with world-leading energy developers on the large scale floating offshore wind project, MarramWind. Our expert team is fully committed to safely delivering the precise geotechnical insights needed for this project.’’

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia..