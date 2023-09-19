Vestas wins 27 MW Danish wind project

Vestas has received a firm order from HOFOR for the Bjørnstrup wind park in Midtjylland, Denmark.

The order consists of six V136-4.5 MW wind turbines and includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a long-term Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

“We are proud to realise this project together with HOFOR in a Danish wind energy market that is seeing very low activity levels. This collaboration highlights that our project offering with the established 4 MW platform delivers a strong business case for our customers that enables progress in challenging market conditions,” said. Anna Schlasberg Wachtmeister, Vice President Sales for Northern and Central Europe at Vestas

“We’ve been working on this project for more than five years. It’s been a long and at times challenging road to get to where we are today. For this reason I’m extremely happy that we’ve reached an agreement with Vestas. I’m looking forward to our cooperation in the coming years on building and maintaining the wind farm,” commented Jesper Pedersen, Head of Wind & Energy Trade, HOFOR – Greater Copenhagen Utility.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in 4Q24 with commissioning scheduled for completion in 2Q25.

