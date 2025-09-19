ENERCON and Alterric sign supply contract

ENERCON and Alterric have signed a supply contract for German onshore wind farm.

ENERCON will supply its customer, Alterric, with 13 units of the new E-175 EP5 E2 turbine type. The supply contract was signed at the Husum Wind trade fair. According to the agreement, ENERCON will install a total of 13 turbines of the new type at the Kutenholz wind farm in Germany, (Stade district) starting in spring 2026.

The project is one of the first wind farms in Germany to feature ENERCON’s new flagship model. With a rotor diameter of 175 m and a rated power of 7 MW, the E-175 EP5 E2 is among the most powerful and high-yield onshore wind turbines currently available in Europe.

The 13 turbines will be installed on the new hybrid steel tower with a hub height of 162 m. Certification of the new tower variant has now been completed. At the Husum trade fair, certification body, TÜV Süd, presented the inspection certificates.

The 13 turbines for Alterric will be installed as part of a repowering project, replacing 20 older units (ENERCON E-66). Commissioning is scheduled for 4Q26.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!