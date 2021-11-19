Nordex Group to supply and install turbines for Erciyes wind farm

The Nordex Group continues to strengthen its position in Turkey: Enerjisa Üretim – the largest independent power plant operator in Turkey – has commissioned the Nordex Group to supply and install 12 N163/5.X turbines for the 68.4 MW Erciyes wind farm. The contract also includes a Premium Service contract for maintenance and service of the turbines for a period of 20 years. It is the first order fort the Nordex Group in Turkey for a wind farm with turbines from the 5 MW class.

The site for the Erciyes project is located in the province of Kayseri in the region of Central Anatolia. Here, the Nordex Group will install the turbines from the Delta4000 series in the 5.7 MW operating mode on 118 m tubular steel towers and equip them in the cold climate version. Installation is scheduled to start in summer 2022, with commissioning planned for the end of the same year.

Enerjisa Üretim is the joint venture company of Sabanci Holding of Turkey and E.on of Germany. Enerjisa Üretim has an installed capacity of 3607 MW in Turkey, where 1574 MW of this portfolio is renewable including 212 MW wind power. The Erciyes project is the initial step of Enerjisa Üretim’s new renewable growth strategy and will be followed with the projects won from the YEKA 2 (second Renewable Energy Resources Zones) tender in the volume of 500 MW. “We are very pleased that Enerjisa Üretim has opted for our 5MW technology for the Erciyes project. This order further strengthens our leading market position in Turkey. Our technical solutions are once again contributing to the sustainable development of the country”, says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

Since entering the market in 2008, the Nordex Group has installed more than 3.0 GW in Turkey. According to the latest half-yearly report by the Turkish Wind Energy Association, this makes the Nordex Group the undisputed market leader in the country, with a market share of 28.55%. As recently as in August 2021 the Turkish subsidiary installed its 1000th turbine in this country in Istanbul.