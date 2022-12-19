Full Circle signs long-term service agreement for Enercon turbines in the UK

Full Circle Wind Services is commencing delivery on a long-term, full-scope, maintenance contract awarded by the Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) via its operating company for the wind farm, to manage four Enercon E-70 turbines at Delabole Wind Farm, Cornwall. This will include preventative and corrective maintenance services, remote monitoring and control, inspections, servicing and replacement of main components, and an availability guarantee.

This marks a step forward in Full Circle’s move into multi-brand services, as an evolution from the company’s 20 years of heritage as the O&M division of the Dutch turbine manufacturer, Emergya Wind Technologies (EWT). Full Circle launched as an independent business in May 2021, following a demerger from EWT, to offer specialist O&M services to the wider market.

Billy Stevenson, CEO of Full Circle, said: “We established Full Circle as an independent business from EWT, because we believe that a dedicated O&M specialist will provide better quality and value for wind farm owners and operators than OEM support. In the year and a half since we launched, we have built out a strong team with multi-brand experience, including people with direct experience at Enercon working in engineering, management, supply chain, and quality, health and safety, and environment.

“We are delighted that following a competitive tender, Bluefield has recognised that our decades of experience in direct-drive wind turbines, combined with our specialist focus on O&M, makes Full Circle the right partner for Delabole. We look forward to making a positive impact on operational efficiency and profitability at the wind farm, in line with our current average worldwide availability of over 99%.”

Luke Roberts, Senior Commercial Director of BSIF, added: “We are pleased to award the maintenance contract for Delabole Wind Farm to Full Circle, who have demonstrated their experienced team are well positioned to manage the Enercon turbines. We look forward working with them in the years ahead.”

The Delabole Wind Farm was the UK’s first onshore wind farm, with operations starting in 1991, over 30 years ago. The wind farm was repowered between 2009 and 2011 at a cost of £11.8 million, replacing ten 400 kW turbines with the four larger Enercon E-70 turbines to increase the installed capacity at the site to 9.2 MW. The site was purchased by BSIF as part of its acquisition of Good Energy’s generation portfolio in January 2022.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.