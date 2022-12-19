Low Carbon to deliver up to 600 MW of new onshore wind capacity in Romania

Low Carbon, the global renewable energy company, has announced that it will be constructing two onshore wind farms in Romania with a capacity of up to 600 MW.

Sharing the same grid connection point, the projects are principally located in the communes of Adamclisi & Deleni in Constanta county. Together they will form one of Europe’s largest onshore wind farms. The sites will benefit from the region’s exceptional natural wind resources, flat terrain, and energy interconnection. It is anticipated that the wind farms will generate enough clean energy to power more than 332 000 homes and avoid approximately 220 000 tpy of CO 2 e, making a significant contribution to the EU’s environmental targets for 2030 and 2050 as the bloc seeks to expedite its transition to clean energy.

The latest deal is the second foray into Romania for Low Carbon, underpinning the company’s ambition to create 20 GW of new renewable energy capacity by 2030. It follows the recent announcement of the 450 MW Vis Viva wind farm, bringing the renewable energy company’s projects in Romania to a total of 1 GW of clean energy capacity, enough to power more than 600 000 homes.

The projects have been launched in partnership with Rezolv Energy, an independent clean energy power producer focused on sustainable power in Central and South Eastern Europe. Recently launched by Actis – a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure – Rezolv has acquired a 51% stake in the project. Low Carbon has been stewarding the Adamclisi, Deleni, and Vis Viva projects since 2020, when the investor first entered the transaction with local developers and Nero Renewables NV.

The Adamclisi & Deleni projects are expected to reach financial close by 2H23.

Commenting on the deal, Roy Bedlow, Chief Executive at Low Carbon, said: “The central role of renewable energy in mitigating climate change is undeniable, and was a focal point of the recent COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh. With wind and solar power set to provide two-thirds of global power generation by 2050 in long-term Paris-compliant energy scenarios, our latest project is set to make an important contribution to the continent’s energy transition, and its ambitious net zero targets. The Adamclisi & Deleni projects will also make a significant contribution to Low Carbon’s own ambition to build 20 GW of new renewable energy capacity, and achieve net zero, by the end of the decade. We are delighted to deliver the project in partnership with Rezolv Energy, as part of our shared commitment to generating sustainable investments at scale for the benefit of future generations.”

Jim Campion, Chief Executive, Rezolv, added: “Companies and governments around the world are increasingly favouring the adoption of clean, cost-effective, and quick-to-build renewable energy. With over 2 GW of renewables now in development, we are proud to play a crucial role diversifying and increasing security of supply, while reducing central and eastern Europe’s dependence on non-renewable energy sources.”

Jaroslave Korpanec, Partner and Head of Central and Eastern Europe at Actis, commented: “This announcement demonstrates our commitment to back Rezolv’s ambition to build a multi-gigawatt portfolio of renewable energy generation over the next few years, helping companies and communities across the region meet their energy needs through clean, renewable energy generation that supports net zero targets.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.