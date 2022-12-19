Vestas receives 62 MW order in Spain

Renewable energy developer Norvento Enerxia has placed a 62 MW order for several wind parks to be located in Galicia, Spain. The contract includes the supply and installation of 13 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines and a V136-3.45 MW wind turbine. Vestas will also provide service for the projects through a full scope, long-term service agreement.

“In Norvento Enerxia, we are very happy to work with a company like Vestas. We have no doubt that this collaboration will help us continue advancing in our objective of contributing to the energy independence of our country with efficient wind projects,” said Iván Nogueiras, General Director of Norvento Enerxia.

“We are very proud to partner with Norvento to expand wind energy in Galicia. We are also glad to see the suitability of the latest models of Vestas’ 4 MW platform for the Spanish market. We expect the reliability of its full converter technology and its ability to capture high Annual Energy Production at the wind park will continue to make a significant contribution to the country’s energy transition over the next decade,” stated Agustin Sánchez-Tembleque, Vestas General Manager Spain and Portugal.

The V150 and V136 blades of the project will be manufactured at Vestas’ factory in Daimiel, Ciudad Real, Spain. All the towers will also be manufactured locally.

Turbine delivery is scheduled by 3Q23.

Since 1991, when Vestas installed its first wind turbine in Spain, the company has accumulated over 5 GW of installed capacity.

