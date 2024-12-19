OX2 acquires Bursjöliden wind farm

OX2 has acquired Bursjöliden wind farm from RWE. The project Bursjöliden is located in Örnsköldsvik municipality, in the North of Sweden. The project is planned to be integrated into OX2's portfolio for long-term ownership.

The Bursjöliden wind farm is located in the North of Sweden in price area SE2. The project is planned to include 11 wind turbines and will produce about 200 GWh annually, which corresponds to the annual electricity consumption of about 40 000 households. Bursjöliden is located in electricity price area 2, and the addition will help maintain attractive electricity prices for industry and consumers in the region.

“Bursjöliden is a very exciting project where we plan to combine both wind power and a battery storage system. It is also one of our first projects in Sweden where we will not only remain as the asset manager but also as long-term owners. We would like to thank RWE for the trust they have shown us by allowing us to take the project forward. Construction is expected to begin as early as this summer”, said Anders Nilsson, Head of Onshore Wind at OX2 Sweden.

The environmental permit is in place and permit for the grid connection is secured. Construction of the wind farm is expected to start in Summer 2025 and it is planned to be in full operation by the end of 2027. In addition to the wind farm, battery storage is also planned in connection with the wind farm to contribute to system benefits and efficient use of the electricity grid.

Bursjöliden is the second project that OX2 acquires from RWE. The first project, Riberget, is currently under construction and is expected to be fully operational by the summer of 2025.

