Vårgrønn and Flotation Energy award FEED contracts

The pioneering floating offshore wind farm Green Volt, based off the Northeast coast of Scotland, has awarded FEED Phase 1 contracts to two sets of leading engineering companies:

Aker Solutions and ABB.

Aibel and Hitachi Energy.

Green Volt, which will be located 80 miles off the Scottish coast, was successful in winning a UK government Contract for Difference (CfD) in September this year and is the first major commercial floating wind development in Europe. The CfD puts it on track to become the world’s largest floating offshore wind farm with a government contract.

The FEED 1 scopes include engineering, procurement and construction of an offshore substation, encompassing both the jacket and topsides, as well as the design of the high voltage equipment, such as power to oil and gas assets and power to the onshore substation.

The electrification of oil and gas assets with offshore wind, whilst simultaneously providing power to the UK grid, is a new concept with many engineering and electrical complexities. The decision to award contracts to multiple partnerships was based on the specific skills of each supplier, as well as Green Volt’s ambition to collaborate with, and develop, the UK’s floating wind supply chain.

Many of the scopes will be managed out of the contractors’ UK offices, including Aberdeen and London. Successful concepts will then be carried forward into the next phase of the FEED.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said: “The Green Volt windfarm is a prime example of how the UK and Norway can work together to move away from fossil fuels and deliver clean, secure energy for millions of households up and down the country.

“I welcome this announcement as we deliver our Plan For Change to secure home-grown energy, protect billpayers, and put us on track to make Britain a clean energy superpower by 2030.”

Matthew Green, Green Volt Project Director at Flotation Energy, added: “Green Volt is a truly trailblazing project that will boost the floating offshore wind supply chain, stimulating investment and help accelerate the development of more windfarms. The award of these FEED contracts is a significant milestone for Green Volt. We are thrilled to be collaborating with these engineering teams as we continue to develop the wind farm at rapid pace.”

Speaking on behalf of the Aker Solutions and ABB consortium, Nicola Grieve, Director – Aker Solutions Ltd, commented: “We are excited to collaborate with Vårgrønn and Flotation Energy on the Green Volt project. This award underscores Aker Solutions’ commitment to accelerating the deployment of offshore wind solutions and contributes to a sustainable energy future. The topside and jacket FEED design will be led from London with support from ABB for the HV voltage system, telecommunication, substation automation, and hardware delivery. For the installation, commissioning and operational phases the project will be supported by AKSO and ABB in Scotland.”

Liv-Runi Syvertsen, Executive Vice President Offshore Wind at Aibel, stated: “This is an exciting time for floating offshore wind and we are pleased to be selected to support the FEED for Green Volt. We will utilise our experience and expertise within offshore wind to help the partners optimise the project and make it ready for the next phase.”

Bård Lund, Company Managing Director Norway, Hitachi Energy, concluded: “We are keen to support Green Volt in the conceptual design of the high voltage (HV) system, which will connect electricity generated from the windfarm to the grid as well as enabling a stable supply of electrical power to existing oil and gas assets.

“Concepts include the management of a bi-directional power flow, to and from shore, in addition to design of high voltage system components.”

