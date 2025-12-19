Nexans delivers accessories to support East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm

Nexans, a global leader in electrification and cable systems, has been selected by ScottishPower Renewables as a key supplier for the East Anglia THREE offshore wind project. Part of the East Anglia Hub, East Anglia THREE comprises an offshore wind farm approximately 69 km off the Suffolk coast, with an onshore cable route transporting green energy to a converter station in Bramford.

Such large scale installations demand seamless integration, high reliability and fault-free performance across vast distances and harsh marine environments. Nexans, chosen for its technical response, engineering expertise, integrated approach and flawless reliability record, is helping ScottishPower Renewables overcome these challenges by supplying the 66 kV accessories through its dedicated Business Unit.

As utility providers continue to invest in clean, renewable energy infrastructure, building and maintaining offshore wind farms remains one of the most complex engineering feats in the sector. Nexans’ accessories, including T-connectors, bushings, junction boxes and cable lugs, and preterminated power cables, will support safe and consistent electrical performance across East Anglia THREE. All Nexans components are field-proven and engineered to deliver reliable electrical continuity from the turbine nacelle through to the offshore platform.

“The East Anglia project represents a critical step forward for the UK’s offshore wind ambitions,” said Elyette Roux, Executive Vice President PWR-Grid & Accessories at Nexans. “Our role is to ensure that ScottishPower Renewables can move forward with confidence, supported by a proven, end-to-end cable solution. Our integrated power accessories offering is designed to deliver a tailored, turnkey solution that supports performance, reliability, and seamless execution across the entire installation. We are proud to bring together our global engineering expertise and trusted ecosystem of partners to deliver a resilient, high-quality infrastructure that will help accelerate the UK’s clean energy future.”

Pedro Fernandez, EA3 Project Director at ScottishPower Renewables, added: “EA3 will be a vital part of the UK’s climate ambitions, providing clean, green electricity to over 1.3 million homes. Nexans’ proven expertise, tailored engineering approach and strong track record in offshore environments will help us deliver this 95-turbine wind farm to the highest standard. Their integrated offering plays a vital role in ensuring the project operates safely and reliably throughout its lifecycle.”

