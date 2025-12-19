RWE to sell Polish offshore wind development project to PGE

RWE has signed an agreement with PGE for the sale of its F.E.W. Baltic II offshore wind development project in the Polish Baltic Sea.

The wind farm has a planned capacity of 350 MW and will be located approximately 50 km from shore, north of the Polish town of Ustka. The transaction is expected to be closed in 1Q26. The parties already completed the transfer of an Environmental Decision and related data for the adjacent wind development site 44.E.1. to PGE.

RWE remains fully committed to further support the Polish energy transition by developing, constructing, and operating a diverse pipeline of renewable energy projects across Poland. Today, the company already operates onshore wind and solar farms with a combined capacity of more than 660 MW in the country.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of RWE Offshore Wind, responded: “We are convinced that, in synergy with their other portfolio, PGE is better positioned to realise this project than RWE would be on a standalone basis. However, our target to further grow our offshore wind portfolio remains unchanged. We are currently building four large scale offshore wind farms in four European countries and have several further offshore projects under development.”

RWE is one of the world’s leading companies in offshore wind. The company currently operates 19 offshore wind farms in five countries with a total installed capacity of 6.2 GW – RWE’s share in these projects amounts to 3.3 GW. Furthermore, RWE currently has four offshore wind projects under construction in four countries: Sofia off the coast of northern England, Thor in Denmark, OranjeWind off the Dutch coast, and Nordseecluster north of the German island of Juist. Once completed, these projects will have a combined generation capacity of 4.8 GW, with RWE’s share amounting to 3.1 GW.

