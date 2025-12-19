Tekmar Group secures its second €8 million offshore wind contract award

Tekmar Group plc, a leading provider of asset protection technology and offshore energy services, has secured a significant contract award in excess of €8 million with an existing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) customer.

The scope of work comprises the supply of Tekmar’s 10th Generation Cable Protection System (CPS) and associated ancillaries for a major UK offshore wind farm. Tekmar will deploy its in-house engineering expertise and holistic CPS design capabilities to deliver an optimised technical solution for the project. Subject to financial investment decision in early 2026, delivery will be late 2027, with revenue phased across the company’s FY26 and FY27 financial periods.

Richard Turner, CEO of Tekmar Group, commented: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with this customer through the award of another major project. This contract reinforces Tekmar’s position as a market leader in subsea asset protection, with our technologies protecting two-thirds of the world’s installed offshore wind capacity. This significant contract builds on our growing success and order book momentum, which is improving utilisation and provides longer term revenue visibility.”

