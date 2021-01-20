Siemens Gamesa to supply turbines to Suomen Hyötytuuli Oy

Siemens Gamesa has struck an 81 MW deal with long-term customer Suomen Hyötytuuli Oy to supply its most powerful onshore wind turbine, the SG 5.8-155 model, marking a first take up of this new technology in Finland.

In total, 14 turbines with a 155-m rotor will be supplied to the Alajoki-Peuralinna site in central Finland, two-hours’ drive from the coastal town of Vaasa. The turbine will be optimised to meet the site requirements, including high towers to capture better wind speeds and increase energy production. The turbines will also be equipped with a low temperature package and Operation with Ice application to allow them to perform in any condition. Commissioning of the wind farm is planned for 2022.

Siemens Gamesa has worked with Suomen Hyötytuuli Oy in both onshore and offshore projects in recent years and expects to continue growing this partnership going forward.

To date, Siemens Gamesa has now signed contracts to supply over 1.5 GW of this new platform to customers in both Europe and Latin America.

According to the Finnish Wind Power Association, at the end of 2019 the country had installed capacity of just over 2 GW, providing 7% of the country’s energy production. The industry has a target to produce 30 TWh by 2030, which would provide 30% of the country’s electricity requirements.

