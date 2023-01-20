Crowley and ESVAGT will together build and operate a service operations vessel (SOV) under a long-term charter with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia offshore wind project, enhancing service for the US clean wind energy market.

Under the new contract, Crowley will manage and crew the SOV to support Siemens Gamesa’s service operations on the Coastal Virginia offshore wind project. ESVAGT, based in Denmark, will support Crowley with design, construction, crew training, and operation services as part of the two companies’ joint venture, CREST Wind, created in 2021 to deliver the best of both worlds: combining European designs and operating practices with the safety and operational expertise of the premier US vessel operator.

The 289 ft vessel will feature state-of the art technologies to augment safety, workability, and comfort to support the O&M activities of the wind farm project. It will have modern accommodations for 80 crew and technicians. Consistent with federal law, the vessel will be US built when it enters service in 2026.

“This vessel marks another significant milestone in our overarching, combined capabilities to help develop, construct and serve the US offshore wind market and America’s clean, renewable energy needs,” said Bob Karl, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Crowley Wind Services. “We appreciate Siemens Gamesa’s trust in our capabilities, and we look forward to continuing our work to develop state-of-the-art, purpose-built vessels to meet sustainable energy demands in the US.”

Recognised as the largest operator of SOVs in Europe, ESVAGT has established its industry leadership in SOV concept and innovation development that provides efficient operations with safety and support for personnel at offshore wind projects.

“This first contract in the US is a landmark event for ESVAGT in our quest to help drive the green transition as a global leader of SOV services,” added Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer, Soren Karas of ESVAGT. “We are excited to bring our decades of offshore wind experience to bear in a new market through our CREST JV with the premier Jones Act operator, Crowley. Together, we can offer an unparalleled solution to the wind industry and are delighted that Siemens Gamesa have recognised this.”

Dominion Energy plans to construct 176 14.7 MW Siemens Gamesa wind turbines and three offshore substations, generating enough clean, renewable energy to power up to 660 000 homes. It would avoid 5 million tpy of carbon emissions compared with fossil fuel usage for power.

“This is an important step in the development of a skilled offshore workforce in America,” concluded David Hickey, CEO, Service Americas for Siemens Gamesa. “This charter will enable us to provide top-tier service for the Coastal Virginia offshore wind project with a US-built vessel.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.