AFRY secures offshore wind farm design contract in Estonia

AFRY has been selected by Enefit Green to deliver FEED services for the 1 GW Liivi Bay offshore wind farm in the Gulf of Riga, Estonia.

Offshore wind energy is a key component of Estonia’s strategy to expand its renewable energy portfolio and strengthen energy independence. The Liivi Bay offshore wind farm is developed by Enefit Green, a leading renewable energy producer in the Baltics.

The FEED phase is crucial for ensuring the wind farm’s efficient and sustainable operation. AFRY, in collaboration with its partners, the offshore energy engineering firms Enersea, JBO, and INGEO2, will deliver an integrated and comprehensive design.

The scope of the assignment includes detailed site assessment studies, site lay-out optimisation, foundation selection and design, transport and installation engineering and planning, and the full electrical design including the offshore substation.

AFRY has been involved in the Liivi Bay project since the pre-development phase which began in 2022. This prior collaboration laid the foundation for the current assignment and reflects Enefit Green’s confidence in AFRY’s technical expertise in offshore wind energy.

Johann-Gustav Lend, Head of Offshore Wind Energy at Enefit Green, noted: “We are pleased to strengthen our collaboration with AFRY as we progress with the Liivi Bay offshore wind farm. The development of onshore and offshore wind power is essential for unlocking wind energy's full potential to tackle existing high dependency on electricity imports and to make electricity more affordable in the region, while also supporting the achievement of renewable energy goals. Once completed, the Liivi Bay offshore wind farm could cover half of Estonia's current electricity consumption and significantly boost economic development. The environmental impact assessment for the Liivi offshore wind farm has been completed and is now awaiting final approval. The FEED phase marks the next key step in making this project a reality.”

Jonathan Sistonen, Head of Business Unit Wind & Solar at AFRY, added: “This project marks a continuation of AFRY’s longstanding collaboration with Enefit Green. We value the trust placed in us during the pre-development phase and are honoured to contribute to Estonia’s renewable energy ambitions through our involvement in the bid-FEED.”

The total order value for all suppliers, awarded through a competitive public tender process, is SEK 38 million. AFRY will execute the project together with the three subcontractor partners over three years. AFRY’s portion of the order value is not specified.

