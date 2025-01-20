Fred. Olsen Renewables reveals new wind farm plans

Fred. Olsen Renewables has launched proposals to develop a wind farm 5 km northwest of Rosehall in Sutherland. Invercassley wind farm will consist of up to 22 turbines up to 230 m high and 30 MW of battery storage. The proposed site would generate over 158 MW of clean electricity and create a community benefit fund of more than £25 million (index linked) during the lifetime of the project.

The plans, which are at a very early stage, will be the subject of ongoing consultation with the local community. The first events are scheduled to take place on 24 and 25 February 2025, where residents will be able to meet the Fred. Olsen Renewables team and view visual representations to see how the project could look from various viewpoints around the area. Representatives will also be on hand to answer questions and gather feedback on the plans.

Laura Bell, Project Manager at Fred. Olsen Renewables, commented: “We are excited to launch our proposals to develop Invercassley wind farm and start a conversation with the local community. This project has the potential to make a significant contribution to Scotland’s net-zero targets – delivering over 158 MW of clean electricity and providing a substantial community benefit fund.

“This is the beginning of our consultation process, and we look forward to speaking with residents and community groups about our plans, sharing ideas and gathering feedback. We encourage everyone to take part or get in touch to have their questions answered.”

