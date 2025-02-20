Fred. Olsen Renewables reveals new wind farm plans in UK

Independent renewable energy producer, Fred. Olsen Renewables, has launched proposals to develop a wind farm in Sutherland, Scotland.

Invercassley wind farm will consist of up to 22 turbines, up to 230 m high, and 30 MW of battery storage. The proposed site would generate over 158 MW of clean electricity and create a community benefit fund of more than £25 million during the lifetime of the project.

The plans will be the subject of ongoing consultation with the local community where residents will be able to meet the company’s team and view visual representations to see how the project could look from various viewpoints.

Laura Bell, Project Manager at Fred. Olsen Renewables, commented: “We are excited to launch our proposals to develop Invercassley wind farm and start a conversation with the local community. This project has the potential to make a significant contribution to Scotland’s net zero targets – delivering over 158 MW of clean electricity and providing a substantial community benefit fund. This is the beginning of our consultation process and we look forward to speaking with residents and community groups about our plans, sharing ideas, and gathering feedback.”

