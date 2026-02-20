Burgar Hill Energy acquires two turbines as part of UK repowering project

Burgar Hill Energy, co-owned by Thrive Renewables and local operator, Burgar Hill Renewables, has purchased two Nordex N80 wind turbines at Burgar Hill onshore wind farm in Orkney.

The acquisition marks a key next step in our wider initiative to upgrade the site by replacing the existing five turbines with newer, larger, and more efficient models.

The two 2.5 MW turbines, which were previously owned by RWE, are central to the plan to revitalise one of the UK’s pioneering wind farm locations. Burgar Hill was home to some of the world’s first multi-megawatt wind turbines and acted as a crucial testbed for onshore wind in the 1980s. It is also home to one of Thrive’s oldest wind turbines, Sigurd, which has been operational since the early 2000s.

Subject to obtaining necessary planning consents, the repowering project is expected to have an installed generation capacity of up to 30 MW, which would deliver an estimated £150 000 in annual community benefits each year, aiming to create a lasting positive impact for surrounding communities.

Matthew Clayton, CEO, Thrive Renewables, commented: “Burgar?Hill has a rich history in renewable generation and fantastic wind resource, making it a prime location for repowering.?We’re thrilled to have taken the first step on that journey through our collaboration with Burgar Hill Renewables, acquiring another two of five existing turbines with an intention to extend the life of the entire site, ensuring it delivers clean electricity and community benefit well into the future.”

Melissa Spence, Managing Director, Burgar Hill Renewables, added: “Having grown up with one of the world’s first wind generation sites in our skyline, I’m?really excited about the prospect of repowering the turbines at Burgar Hill, ensuring this pioneering site continues generating clean power and supporting our local community.”

In 2023, Thrive replaced?the blades on the Sigurd turbine on Burgar Hill,?which had reached the end of their life, working with?ReBlade?to repurpose them into useful items like bike shelters and EV charging stations, becoming one of the first UK companies to decommission wind turbine blades using circular economy principles.

