Haskoning to design offshore wind farms in Estonia and Latvia

Haskoning and the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia have signed a contract. Haskoning will carry out the design phase for the ELWIND offshore wind project, spanning the next three years.

ELWIND is the joint Estonian and Latvian state-run offshore wind project aiming to increase the region’s independence by increasing renewable energy production. Haskoning’s experts will prepare the general concept for the two wind farms in the Baltic Sea and develop this into an integral and comprehensive technical design for the ELWIND project.

Haskoning’s work will include layout optimisation, transmission grid studies, and integration of site investigations and environmental assessment. A well-designed wind farm is essential to inform decision-making and prepare the project for subsequent development phases.

Haskoning will execute the project together with subconsultant partner, Empire Engineering, who is responsible for designing the foundations of the wind turbines.

Estonia and Latvia intend to increase their own renewable energy production. These countries aim to generate larger volumes of renewable energy with offshore wind.

Haskoning has been involved in previous development stages of the ELWIND project, including carrying out a cable study. This new assignment reflects the confidence in Haskoning's expertise in offshore wind development.

