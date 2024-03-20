Vestas wins Spanish wind order from ENHOL

Renewable energy company ENHOL has placed a 51 MW order for the Cascante wind farm, to be located in Navarra, Spain. The contract includes the supply and installation of eight V162-6.2 MW wind turbines delivered in 6.4 MW power mode, as well as a 20-year Active Output Maintenance (AOM) 5000 service agreement.

“We would like to thank our long-term customer ENHOL for their trust in Vestas’ latest technology. We are also glad to see how our EnVentus platform is gaining traction in Spain. We are convinced our latest and more powerful platform will make a strong contribution to Spain’s energy transition over the coming years,” said Vestas Head of Sales Mediterranean, Africa & Middle East, Agustín Sánchez Tembleque.

Turbine delivery is expected to start in 4Q24, while commissioning is planned for the 1H25.

Upon commissioning, the wind farm will prevent 23 000 tpy of CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere. This is equivalent to removing 15 500 European passenger cars from the road every year.

