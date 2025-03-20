Equitix acquires additional UK onshore wind portfolio

Equitix has acquired Ventus Investments, a portfolio of onshore wind farms in the UK.

The portfolio comprises four operational wind farms in England and Wales; Crook Hill near Manchester, Reaps Moss near Lancashire, and Pant y Wal and Mynydd Bwllfa, both in Wales. With an aggregate capacity of 122.5 MW via 44 turbines, these assets have the capacity to offer significant CO 2 emissions reductions and the potential to power over 67 000 UK homes a year.

With approximately 12.2 GW of total renewable energy generation capacity across Equitix’s wider platform, this acquisition demonstrates a commitment to supporting the UK’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

The wind portfolio is comprised of high-quality onshore wind farms, expected to generate stable, long-term cash flows.

Achal Bhuwania, Chief Information Officer of Equitix, commented: “Investing in renewable power is not just a commitment to sustainable growth, but also a strategic decision to build long-term value and align financial success with social responsibility. Our team’s drive for seeking out latent deal flow is evidenced by the volume and quality of the transactions witnessed this month alone; offering consistent, stable returns to our investors.”

Equitix was advised by IDCM financially, Linklaters legally, Everoze and DNV technically, Deloitte in accounting and tax, and Howden in insurance.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.