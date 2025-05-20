Empire Offshore Wind LLC (Empire), a subsidiary of Equinor ASA, has been informed by the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management that the stop work order has been lifted for the Empire Wind project, allowing construction activities to resume.

Anders Opedal, President and CEO of Equinor ASA, responded: “We appreciate the fact that construction can now resume on Empire Wind, a project which underscores our commitment to deliver energy while supporting local economies and creating jobs. I am grateful to Governor Hochul for her constructive collaboration with the Trump Administration, without which we would not have been able to advance this project and secure energy for 500 000 homes in New York.”

The stop work order was issued on 16 April 2025. Following dialogue with regulators and federal, state, and city officials, the stop work order has been lifted and construction activities will resume.

Molly Morris, President of Equinor Wind US, added: “This project delivers on the energy ambitions shared by the US and New York by providing a vital new source of power to the region. Empire Wind brings supply chain investments in states across the nation including New York, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Texas, and South Carolina.”

Equinor will perform an updated assessment of the project economics in 2Q25. Empire aims to be able to execute planned activities in the offshore installation window in 2025 and reach its planned commercial operation date in 2027. Empire will engage with suppliers and regulatory bodies to reduce the impact of the stop work order.

After a competitive process, the US Government first leased Empire a designated area of the outer continental shelf off the coast of New York in 2017. After an extensive environmental review process, the government approved the plan to build a commercial offshore wind farm in early 2024, after which construction started. Project financing was secured in 2024. The project is currently more than 30% complete.

The US is a core country in Equinor’s portfolio. Since the early 2000s, Equinor has invested approximately US$60 billion in US energy projects, mainly within oil and gas, and more recently within low carbon solutions, critical minerals, and renewables.

