Nordex Group receives 172 MW in German orders

Order intake in the German market has once again developed well for the Nordex Group. Most recently, the Group received orders amounting to around 172 MW for various customers.

The largest of the projects won is being built in Lower Saxony, with the Nordex Group supplying eleven N163/6.X turbines to a wind farm operator from Badbergen/Dinklage, in the districts of Osnabrück and Vechta. The contract also includes a Premium Service contract with a twenty-year term. The 74.8 MW ‘Bünne-Wehdel’ wind farm is scheduled for commissioning in fall 2025.

Bünne-Wehdel is a repowering project in which 17 1.5 MW Südwind S70 turbines on 114.5 m lattice towers of the existing Badbergen-Dinklage wind farm will be replaced by eleven N163/6.X turbines; these machines will each have a capacity of 6.8 MW with a hub height of 164 m. The Nordex Group already produced, supplied, and installed the turbines under its former brand ‘Südwind’ 22 years ago.

"The new 6.8 MW turbines are very efficient and offer a much higher annual yield than the old turbines. We are proud that we can make an important contribution to the energy transition with this repowering project, and especially that we can once again install turbines for the same operating group at this location after more than 20 years," said Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group.

The project was planned jointly by EFI Wind from Mülheim an der Ruhr and Alpha Wind from Osnabrück, as well as the Bad Essen-based company Energy-Farming. The latter is also responsible for the commercial and technical operation of the wind farm.

