Scottish floating offshore wind farm project passes planning approval milestone

One of the world’s first commercial scale floating offshore wind projects remains on track to be built in Scottish waters after passing a major planning milestone.

Muir Mhòr offshore wind farm’s onshore consent application has been approved by Aberdeenshire Council – a big step forward for the project.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the local authority’s Infrastructure Services Committee, with councillors backing the plans to connect the project to the National Grid.

This means that planning permission has now been granted in principle for the wind farm’s onshore infrastructure, which includes underground cabling and a substation.

A separate offshore consent application covering the wind farm itself was submitted at the end of 2024, and is currently being considered by the Scottish Government.

Muir Mhòr is the first fully floating offshore wind farm from the ScotWind leasing process to achieve onshore planning consent, following extensive consultation with local communities and stakeholders.

If its offshore application is approved, the project is set to start generating clean and renewable power in the early 2030s, bringing huge economic benefits to Aberdeenshire in the process. These include the creation of a significant number of jobs during its construction, operation, and maintenance phases, and a supply chain contributing millions of pounds to the region’s economy.

A community benefit fund will also be established, developed in partnership with local communities and focusing on their priorities.

Once operational, the wind farm will be able to generate up to 1 GW of clean power, enough to provide electricity for the equivalent of up to 1.2 million homes every year. This will in turn make the country’s energy supplies more secure, as well as aiding with the UK Government’s clean power mission.

As well as bringing economic benefits, the project is committed to enhancing the skills of the Scottish offshore wind workforce at all levels, beginning in schools.

Muir Mhòr is a 50/50 joint venture between Fred. Olsen Seawind and Vattenfall, both having an established track record in Scotland. Working together, both companies are committed to securing Scotland’s energy future and green economy.

The wind farm – whose name means ‘Great Sea’ in Gaelic – will be located off the east coast of Scotland, approximately 63 km from the coast of Peterhead.

David Hinshelwood, Project Director for the Muir Mhòr offshore wind farm, responded: “The granting of onshore planning consent is a very important moment for our project, and we are delighted that Aberdeenshire Council has decided to give the go-ahead. Our submission followed a long period of consultation where we listened carefully to those impacted by our development, took on board their feedback, and made adjustments. Muir Mhòr is leading the way to a clean energy future, becoming the first fully floating offshore wind farm from the 2022 ScotWind leasing round to be granted onshore consent. In doing so, we are supporting?the ambitions of governments in Scotland and the UK to be a world leader in floating offshore wind and a clean energy superpower. Our focus is now on gaining approval for our offshore consent application from the Scottish Government, so our project can move ahead and bolster the UK’s energy security.”

Rachel Baird, Onshore Consents Manager for Muir Mhòr, added: “Today’s decision is the culmination of a lot of hard work by our team, and we are very grateful to the councillors in Aberdeenshire for taking the time to consider our application carefully. Throughout the process we have sought to be as transparent as possible about our plans, holding multiple consultation events in Peterhead and Longside, speaking to residents and businesses, answering their questions, and gathering their feedback. We then used this to adjust our application, because we understand the importance of listening to local communities. We’d like to thank everyone who participated in this process and look forward to continuing these conversations as the project moves forward.”

