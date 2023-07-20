DP Energy and SBM Offshore form joint venture to pursue floating offshore wind in Nova Scotia

Global renewable energy developer, DP Energy, and SBM Offshore, a global player in the offshore energy transition, have formalised a new joint venture to pursue floating offshore wind energy opportunities off Nova Scotia, Canada. The partnership will strive to support Nova Scotia’s ambitious climate action targets and contribute meaningfully to the phasing out of coal from the grid, creating a cleaner more sustainable future for Nova Scotia.

Since 2021, the local team has been engaging in Nova Scotia with the objective of understanding local constraints and opportunities. The initial focus of the newly formed joint venture is to support the development of a floating offshore wind industry in Nova Scotia, contributing carefully to the implementation of environmental, regulatory, supply chain, workforce, and construction best practices. Such foundation for an ambitious, yet sustainable energy transition, can only be established through honest engagement and local dialogue with all key stakeholders; first nations and other interested parties will remain a priority throughout the partnership’s endeavours.

DP Energy and SBM Offshore have a collective wealth of expertise in the renew-able energy sector and the design and construction of offshore floating facilities for the energy industry. They also have significant experience working in Nova Scotia to help advance the region’s offshore energy journey, this includes in depth understanding of local regulatory specificities and successful track record in local partnerships and growing local businesses.

Simon De Pietro, CEO of DP Energy, said: “With SBM Offshore we have found a strong partner to pioneer Canada’s floating offshore wind sector. The combination of their proven offshore construction capability, and a project development philosophy with strong emphasis on building up local supply chains, and our abiding commitment to protect the environment, is the ideal team to start Canada’s promising plan to create a new renewable offshore energy industry to help the world’s common climate challenge.”

“Our 30-year approach to renewable project development puts the environment and local communities front and centre. Floating offshore wind is an exciting new opportunity for Nova Scotia and will bring much needed new investment which can add to coastal economies and communities.”

Severine Baudic, Managing Director New Energies and Services at SBM Off-shore, added: “We are very pleased to announce the formalisation of our partnership with DP Energy, a well-recognised developer in the renewable energy space. We believe that Canada’s offshore wind resource is among the best in the world, and as an offshore energy transition company with proven experience in Nova Scotia, we are excited to continue and expand our partnerships with the local community and ready to write a new chapter, together.”

