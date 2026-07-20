Caledonia offshore wind farm secures Scottish government consent

Ocean Winds, the 50/50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has secured offshore consent from the Scottish government for its 2 GW Caledonia off-shore wind farm.

Located in the Moray Firth, approximately 40 km from shore, the Caledonia site is being developed as part of Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind leasing round. Once operational, it will be capable of generating enough clean electricity to power the equivalent of 2 million homes.

Alongside sister projects Moray East and Moray West, Caledonia will take Ocean Winds’ long-term operational jobs in the region to over 200 skilled roles, creating lasting socio-economic benefits for local communities.

A major milestone in the development of the multi-billion-pound project, the decision also marks a significant step forward for Scotland’s offshore wind sector, providing a major boost to the country’s renewable energy ambitions and the associated supply chain.

With this approval, which follows Aberdeenshire Council granting full onshore consent earlier this year, Caledonia has now cleared the final major regulatory hurdle, meaning it can advance towards the next phase of project delivery.

Caledonia will unlock a significant investment opportunity for Scotland and the wider UK, strengthening local supply chains and creating a new generation of highly skilled jobs.

Ocean Winds, Scotland’s largest offshore wind operator, expects to begin offshore construction in 2030, subject to the project securing a Contracts for Differ-ence (CfD) and reaching final investment decision (FID) thereafter.

Mark Baxter, Caledonia Project Director, said: “This is the culmination of years of hard work by our Caledonia team. We would also like to thank the many stakeholders and communities who have engaged constructively with the project throughout the consenting process. The Scottish government’s decision to grant consent is greatly welcomed and allows us to press ahead with this exciting project.

“At 2GW, Caledonia will double the energy generation of the Moray Firth, supporting the UK’s aim of bolstering energy security, decarbonising the power system and transitioning jobs.

Adam Morrison, UK Country Manager for Ocean Winds, added: “Caledonia is built on Ocean Winds’ proud legacy in the Moray Firth; this welcome decision by the Scottish government to grant offshore consent allows us to write the next chapter.

“But despite this positive step forward for Scotland’s offshore wind sector, uncertainty in market signals, namely transmission charges, remain the critical factor in determining whether projects like Caledonia can proceed to FID as planned.

“If the UK is serious about energy security, it needs Scottish offshore wind. And if it wants Scottish offshore wind at the lowest cost to consumer, it must fix TNUoS.”

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