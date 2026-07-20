Good Energy signs its largest ever deal with Ørsted to support next phase of growth

Good Energy, a leading UK renewable energy provider, has entered the largest energy supply deal in its 26-year history, signing a major new power purchase agreement (PPA) with Ørsted, a global leader in offshore wind, to source electricity from its Walney 1 and Walney 2 offshore wind farms off the coast of Cumbria, UK.

Under the two-year agreement, which runs from October 2026 to October 2028, Good Energy will purchase 200 GWh of UK-sourced renewable electricity each year, around one-sixth of the wind farms’ output. Over the full term, the partnership will deliver 400 GWh of renewable energy, which could supply electricity to over 74 000 UK homes annually, based on typical household usage.

This partnership marks a significant step change in Good Energy’s overall purchasing volume, providing the scale and certainty needed to support the rising domestic demand for renewable electricity, and the company’s growth.

Building on an established relationship with Ørsted, the deal follows Good Energy’s 2023 agreement to source 110 GWh/y from the Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm. Together, these agreements reflect an expansion of Good Energy’s energy supply strategy, combining its long-standing decentralised generation model made up of over 3300 independent energy producers with larger scale, longer term contracts to access higher volumes of renewable electricity at competitive rates as the business grows.

This approach supports Good Energy’s growing customer base and national expansion.

Fran Woodward, Managing Director of Supply at Good Energy, commented: “This agreement with Ørsted is a key milestone for Good Energy and marks the largest energy supply deal we have ever signed. More importantly, it represents a step change in the scale of our supply at a time when demand for home-grown renewable power is accelerating, driven by an ongoing energy crisis and heightened global instability. By partnering with Ørsted on Walney, we’re significantly increasing the amount of predictable, UK renewable power in our portfolio. That scale allows us to bring clean, reliable energy to more households across the UK, while also supporting businesses that are investing in the energy transition and looking for greater certainty and renewable security as they navigate increasingly volatile energy markets.”

Joseph Conlan, Head of Origination at Ørsted, added: “We value our strong collaboration with Good Energy, and this PPA reflects the shared success we’ve built together on our previous PPAs. As Good Energy looks to expand its supply in the UK, we are keen to further develop this relationship and support their continued growth alongside our own portfolio developments. Together, we share the desire to speed up the transition to a sustainable energy system.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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