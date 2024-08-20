Nordex Group receives orders from Akfen Renewable Energy

The Nordex Group has received five orders from Akfen Renewable Energy Inc. for a total of 102 MW in Türkiye. From autumn 2025, the Nordex Group will supply and install 19 turbines from their Delta4000 series for the extension of five existing wind farms. The orders from one of Türkiye's leading renewable energy production companies also include Premium Service contracts for the turbines over a period of 10 years. After expiry, Akfen has the option to extend the service for another five years.

The extension of the Hasanoba and Kocalar wind farms in northwestern Türkiye will each comprise five N149/5.X turbines. Akfen has also ordered a total of nine N133/4800 turbines for the wind farms Denizli in western Türkiye, Saritepe in the south, and Üçpinar in the northwest of the country.

The Delta4000 series turbines will be installed on tubular steel towers with hub heights between 83 – 125 m.

“Akfen Renewable Energy choosing to work with us for the first time on five projects to increase the capacity of their existing wind farms is a clear sign of their trust in us. Additionally, there is great technical compatibility between the wind conditions on site and the various turbine types that have been chosen for these projects. It is our advantage of having flexible and high-efficient turbines within our product range that can cater to almost any wind and geographical conditions,” said Ender Özatay, Vice President Region Türkiye and Middle East of the Nordex Group. “It is also pleasing that all rotor blades will be produced in Türkiye. These orders are a testament to our ability to consistently deliver tailored solutions for our customers, building also on our service locations and presence in the country as a market leader.”

“This contract represents a significant step forward in our mission to contribute to a carbon-neutral world,” added Mustafa Kemal Güngör, General Manager of Akfen Renewable Energy. “We look forward to working closely with Nordex to bring this project to fruition, setting new benchmarks for excellence in the renewable energy industry.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!