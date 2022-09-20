ENERTRAG inaugurates 186 MW Dunowo wind project in Poland

With the inauguration of the Dunowo project, which consists of the two wind fields Dargikowo and Karlino, ENERTRAG has commissioned one of the largest wind projects in Poland and the largest ENERTRAG project to date.

The Dunowo wind project is located near the city of Koszalin in northwestern Poland and was successfully commissioned in the course of this year. The official opening ceremony followed, which was celebrated with representatives of local institutions, project partners, land owners, grid operators, and investors. The two sub-projects, with a total capacity of 186 MW, will generate approximately 600 000 MWh of clean energy annually, equivalent to the electricity needs of nearly a quarter of a million households.

The Dargikowo wind field includes 43 wind turbines with a capacity of 133 MW, while 16 turbines with a capacity of 53 MW generate electricity at the Karlino wind field.

“I am proud of the dedicated work of our Polish colleagues, who successfully guided the project through the sometimes very lengthy administrative procedures and commissioned it on time despite pandemic-related restrictions and disrupted supply chains,” said Dr Gunar Hering, ENERTRAG CEO. “We are pleased to be able to make a major contribution to Poland’s energy transition and energy independence. Now we are looking together at the challenges ahead, as the Polish market still offers great potential in both wind power and power-to-X projects.”

As a pioneer in the production of green hydrogen in Europe, ENERTRAG aims to make an important contribution to Poland’s hydrogen strategy and aims in this context, as in Germany, to contribute to the transformation of historic coal regions.

“We hope for a timely relaxation of the 10H regulation, which is slowing down the expansion of Polish onshore wind power,” said Christoph Sowa, Head of the Poland Division. “In the course of realising the Dunowo project, we have noticed a great interest on the part of Polish industry in regionally generated green energy, and we want to serve this interest by implementing other renewable projects in a timely manner.”

Both sub-projects feed their energy into the Dunowo substation of the Polish transmission system operator PSE S. A. A total capacity of 250 MW is available there, offering the possibility to connect further projects.

In Poland, ENERTRAG and leading Polish telecommunications provider Orange Polska recently agreed on a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) to supply the company’s infrastructure with climate-neutral power from a 36 MW onshore wind farm being developed and built by ENERTRAG as an extension of the Dunowo project.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, biofuels, green hydrogen, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report discussing the outlook for renewables in the US.