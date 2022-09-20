Nordex Group receives order from wpd

The Nordex Group has received an order for 31.5 MW in Germany from its regular customer wpd.

The Nordex Group is supplying seven N149/4.X turbines of the Delta4000 series for the Kantow wind farm. The order also includes a premium service contract for the maintenance of the turbines of 15 years with an extension option for a further five years.

The 31.5 MW Kantow wind farm is being built in Brandenburg, approximately 90 km north-west of Berlin, Germany. The turbines, with a rated output of 4.5 MW, will be installed on hybrid towers with a hub height of 164 m in summer 2023. wpd onshore GmbH & Co. KG from Bremen was awarded the contract for the Kantow project in spring 2022 as part of the tender round of the Federal Network Agency onshore wind energy.

