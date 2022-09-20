 Skip to main content
Nordex Group receives order from wpd

The Nordex Group has received an order for 31.5 MW in Germany from its regular customer wpd.

The Nordex Group is supplying seven N149/4.X turbines of the Delta4000 series for the Kantow wind farm. The order also includes a premium service contract for the maintenance of the turbines of 15 years with an extension option for a further five years.

The 31.5 MW Kantow wind farm is being built in Brandenburg, approximately 90 km north-west of Berlin, Germany. The turbines, with a rated output of 4.5 MW, will be installed on hybrid towers with a hub height of 164 m in summer 2023. wpd onshore GmbH & Co. KG from Bremen was awarded the contract for the Kantow project in spring 2022 as part of the tender round of the Federal Network Agency onshore wind energy.

 

 

 

