Nordex receives 60 MW order for Spanish wind

The Nordex Group has received an order for N155/5.X turbines for two wind farms in Spain from the independent renewable energy producer Ibereólica Renovables. The manufacturer is supplying 11 turbines for the Aciberos and Padornelo 3 projects with a total capacity of approximately 60 MW. The contract also includes the service and maintenance of the turbines for 10 years.

The wind farms are both being built in Lubián (Zamora) in the autonomous Spanish region of Castilla y León. Delivery and installation of the turbines is scheduled to begin in spring 2024. The Nordex Group will install the turbines on 105-metre tubular steel towers and commission them for the customer in the summer of this year.

“I am very proud of adding these two new wind farms to our portfolio, especially given their location in Lubián (Zamora), where our history began in 1996, and where we will now confirm our commitment to clean energy projects as key to guarantee a sustainable future for the planet,” said Gregorio Álvarez, founder, owner and President of Ibereólica Group.

“We have already successfully implemented a 165,3 MW wind project in Chile for Ibereólica in the past. We are now particularly pleased to receive the first order from Ibereólica in Spain. It once again underlines the confidence in our technology and shows the potential in the country in which we are continuously expanding our market position,” commented Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

