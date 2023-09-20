Vestas bags 126 MW wind order in the USA

Vestas has received a 126 MW order to repower the Downeast Wind project owned by Apex Clean Energy in Maine, USA. The order consists of 30 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines.

The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

“Our strong partnership with Apex Clean Energy continues to bring wind energy to local communities across the US and we look forward to the Downeast Wind project creating clean energy for the State of Maine,” said Laura Beane, President of Vestas North America. “With our industry-leading 4 MW platform, one of the most popular platforms sold globally, we’ll help bring Maine one step closer to achieving its goal of 80% of its energy coming from renewable sources by 2030 and 100% 2050”.

“Our longstanding partnership with Vestas is pivotal to realising our mission to accelerate the shift to clean energy across the country,” added Ken Young, CEO of Apex Clean Energy. “As our portfolio expands, we remain committed to building renewable energy projects that not only accelerate the transition but also directly benefit the communities we work with”.

Turbine delivery begins in 2Q24 with commissioning scheduled for 4Q24.