Vestas wins 46 MW project in Austria

Vestas has received a firm order from Windpark Engelhartstetten GmbH, a subsidiary of WindLandKraft GmbH, for the Engelhartstetten wind farm in Lower Austria.

The order consists of 11 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines and includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 25-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

“Windpark Engelhartstetten is a big project for the Austrian market, and we are thrilled to be a part of it,” said Christoph Manseder, Lead Director Sales for Austria at Vestas. "This is a privately developed wind project within the Austrian Renewable Energy Act and contributes to Austria's energy transition strategy. Our thanks go to our customer for their trust in our technology.”

“We are glad to continue our cooperation with Vestas and are proud to expand our portfolio by a further eleven wind turbines after the successful construction and commissioning phase,” added Clemens Regehr, managing director at WindLandKraft GmbH.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in 3Q24 with commissioning scheduled for completion in the 4Q24.