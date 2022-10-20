COWI awarded engineering contract for wind farm by Corio Generation

COWI, a leading international engineering consulting group, has been selected by Corio Generation as pre-FEED designer for the Sceirde Rocks development, which is an up-to 450 MW offshore wind power project. COWI will support Corio Generation in the early design of the foundations in preparation for an auction application for the offshore competition under the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (ORESS-1) in Ireland. The Sceirde Rocks project will sit in the North Atlantic Ocean to the west of Galway, Ireland. The project is currently in permitting stage and will be developed in a single phase.

Once operational, Sceirde Rocks wind farm is expected to supply enough clean energy to power over 350 000 homes. The turbines will be mounted on fixed type foundations. The project is being developed by Irish and Gaeltacht-based Fuinneamh Sceirde Teoranta, a joint venture by specialist offshore wind developer Corio Generation – a Green Investment Group portfolio company operating on a standalone basis – and global investor Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

Damian McGirr, Senior Market Director, said: “COWI will supply the pre-FEED design, which will enable Corio to approach potential suppliers for quotes for the project’s implementation. We work on landmark wind developments across the globe, and we’re delighted to be able to bring our international expertise to ensure the best outcomes for Sceirde Rocks wind farm. At COWI we are expanding our portfolio in this space, as it is paramount that we utilise our offshore wind resource to create sustainable solutions to supply renewable energy as we strive to reach the Net Zero target.”

This win comes hot on the heels of COWI being selected by Statkraft as owner’s engineer for the North Irish Sea Array offshore wind farm in Ireland.

