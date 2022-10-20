Vattenfall signs agreement with LS Cable & System and DEME Group for export cables for Norfolk Boreas Wind Farm

Vattenfall has taken a big step forward to delivering the Norfolk Boreas Wind Farm and has signed a contract with LS Cable System and DEME Group to deliver the export cables that will connect the wind farm to National Grid.

The consortium is also selected as the preferred bidder for the export cable packages for the remainder of Vattenfall’s Norfolk Zone.

The contract includes the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing and testing, of around 360 km of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) export cables, fibre optic cables including the offshore installation and onshore jointing.

Choosing innovative HVDC cables has allowed Vattenfall to cut the size of the cable route by a third, reducing the impact on the local area and making the project more sustainable.

Catrin Jung, Head of Offshore Wind at Vattenfall, said: “We look forward to working closely with LS Cable & System and DEME Group to make this project a success. The Norfolk Boreas Wind Farm is an important project for Vattenfall and major step forward for delivering fossil-free living within a generation in the UK.”

Rob Anderson, Project Director of Vattenfall’s Norfolk Zone, commented: “[The] deal is an important milestone for the Norfolk Boreas Offshore Wind Farm. Working with our partners, we’ll be using cutting edge engineering expertise to deliver vital grid infrastructure that will help to turn East Anglia into a powerhouse of renewable energy.”

Philip Scheers, Business Unit Director at DEME Offshore, added: “We are delighted that Vattenfall has selected DEME and LS Cable & System for this major wind farm. Our dedicated vessels, renowned for their performance in the industry, and expert team enable us to provide a very efficient solution for such a large-scale cabling scope.”

HyungWon, KIM, Vice President of LS Cable and System Ltd, concluded: “We are glad to have been awarded the Norfolk Boreas project. We are even happier to be a valuable partner with Vattenfall on the way towards the zero carbon transition.”

