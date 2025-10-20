FairWind acquires Cosmic Group

Renewables specialist, FairWind, is set to boost its Asia-Pacific (APAC) presence and accelerate global growth by reaching agreement to acquire Cosmic Group, a leading Australian wind installation and maintenance provider.

This strategic acquisition reinforces the company’s existing presence in Australia and expands its footprint into New Zealand and Japan. The transaction is expected to close in 4Q25 subject customary regulatory approval, and will see the Brisbane-based business and its team of 100 technicians become part of FairWind.

Together with Cosmic, FairWind will be able to leverage local expertise while aligning the team with its global systems, standards, and strategic direction. The business will become the regional hub for FairWind’s APAC operations with one of its founders, Matt Crossan, appointed as Regional Director. Cosmic, will continue to operate under the Cosmic name – ensuring continuity for its existing projects and clients.

Stewart Mitchell, CEO FairWind, said: “This collaboration with Cosmic is a significant step in our growth strategy. There are great synergies between the two organisations, with shared values and unwavering commitment to safety. By joining forces with a team known for delivering to the highest standards, we’re extending our geographic reach while strengthening our capability to support customers wherever they operate.

“Together, our deep technical expertise and track record in onshore and offshore wind create a powerful platform in our mission to help advance the global energy transition. We look forward to working closely together and unlocking new opportunities across the region’s renewables landscape.”

Crossan commented: “With the installed turbine base set to continue to increase and the next generation of wind turbines being introduced to the region by our customers, there is significant potential for growth across Asia Pacific.

“We are proud of what we have built at Cosmic to become one of the leading wind services providers, by joining FairWind we have a partner who enhances our existing capability and we are excited for the next phase of the business.”

