Q ENERGY partners with Nadara on 300 MW repowering project

Q ENERGY France has surpassed the milestone of a 1GW wind repowering portfolio under development by signing a new 300 MW partnership with the independent renewable energy producer, Nadara, at the France Renouvelables National Conference.

As the market leader in authorised repowering capacity and third-party development in France, Q ENERGY is strengthening its position as a key player in this vital segment of the country’s energy transition.

Many of France's existing wind farms are gradually reaching the end of their economic lifespan after 20 years. The industry estimates that, as of early 2025, almost 5.8 GW could be repowered in France, which means around 3400 wind turbines would need to be dismantled over the next seven years.

Recognising this potential, Q ENERGY is a pioneer in the field of repowering in France. The company began exploring this field in 2016, defining the end-of-life strategy for its historic Souleilla-Corbières wind farm in Treilles, Occitanie. Almost 10 years later, Q ENERGY has built on this to establish itself as a major player in the French market. It has entered into five partnerships with various plant owners, covering a project volume of over 1 GW. Approximately 200 MW of these projects have already been permitted.

Following the completion of the repowering of the Souleilla-Corbières wind farm in 2023, Q ENERGY is currently dismantling and rebuilding two other large scale projects. While the Cuxac wind farm in Cuxac-Cabardès, Occitanie, is being rebuilt on the same site, the Marsanne wind farm in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes is undergoing a more complex transformation, with the turbines being relocated beyond the original wind farm borders.

Laurie Gilbert, Deputy Head of Repowering at Q ENERGY France, commented: “After six years developing the repowering business at Q ENERGY, I am delighted to celebrate this major achievement, which demonstrates our ability to respond to new challenges, as we have not only adapted to new technologies, but also to a new way of collaborating and interacting. By consolidating our position as a leader in third-party repowering, we continue to assert ourselves as a pioneer in the development and popularisation of renewable energy in France.”

