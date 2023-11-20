DNV to provide renewables inspection services for East Anglia Three project

ScottishPower Renewables has awarded DNV a three-year contract to provide integrated inspection services on the East Anglia Three project.

The agreement will see DNV conduct a wide range of services, including site inspection, vendor inspection, and quality management services across project and vendor locations globally until 2026.

“East Anglia Three is set to be the world’s second largest wind farm when it comes into operation in 2026, and will play a key role in enhancing the UK’s energy security and providing the clean renewable energy that will help us reach net zero,” said Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables’ Managing Director for the East Anglia Hub. “As our biggest ever offshore wind farm, it will generate enough green electricity to power the equivalent of more than 1 million homes and support more than 2300 jobs during construction, which is just incredible. We look forward to drawing on DNV’s deep sector expertise and global footprint to assure the safety and sustainability of our project sites and supply chain as we continue at pace to bring this exciting project to life.”

“We are proud to contribute with our expertise to the transformative project that is East Anglia Three and to further strengthen our partnership with ScottishPower Renewables,” added Mohamed Houari, Managing Director of Inspection, DNV. “DNV started its journey into offshore wind inspection services in the UK, already one of the world’s largest offshore wind markets. We continue to grow to service the inspection needs of this rapidly scaling sector.”

The UK has around 14 GW of offshore wind capacity today. DNV forecasts this will increase rapidly to around 30 GW in 2030, and to 100 GW in 2050. By mid-century, around half of the UK’s electricity generation will come from offshore wind, according to DNV’s UK Energy Transition Outlook – a forecast of the country’s energy system to 2050.

“I’m delighted that ScottishPower Renewables has shown its confidence in DNV and that we have this opportunity to deliver our extensive inspection expertise to the renewable energy field. I look forward to building further partnerships in this important and growing sector,” concluded Lamia Ziam, Segment Director for Renewables Inspection, DNV.

The East Anglia Three offshore wind project, situated off the coast of Suffolk, England, is a significant development in the renewable energy sector. With an anticipated capacity to power over 1 million homes when it is expected to commence power generation in 2026, it stands as a testament to the region's commitment to clean energy generation and reducing carbon emissions.

