Ørsted and FuturEnergy Ireland have been granted planning approval from An Bord Pleanála for Coom Green Energy Park in County Cork.

Coom Green Energy Park, an onshore wind development project located near the Bottlehill waste facility, has the potential to deliver up to 121 MW of renewable energy, which is the equivalent of powering 80 000 homes and displacing up to 150 000 tpy of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. In addition, the project includes provision for 50 MW of energy storage.

The development project is a 50/50 joint venture between Ørsted and FuturEnergy Ireland. With planning approval for the development granted, the next step for the project is to apply for a grid connection from EirGrid. Subject to successful confirmation of the project’s grid route, the site can be submitted into future RESS auctions or sell the power through corporate power purchase agreements (PPA). Subject to final investment decision, Coom Green Energy Park can potentially be operational by 2027, thereby making a significant contribution to Ireland’s pre-2030 emissions reductions targets.

Coom Green Energy Park comes with a substantial Community Benefit Fund. This consists of near neighbour contributions and a wider community fund that provides direct local project funding. An annual community benefit fund of approximately €500 000 for the first 15 years will be put in place once the site is operational. A boost to the local economy is also expected in the form of rates contributions and employment with up to 168 jobs expected to be created during the construction phase and up to 42 long-term jobs created once the wind farm is operational.

“We’re excited to see Coom Green Energy Park receive planning approval as a significant and strategic infrastructure development. With a capacity of 121 MW, Coom represents a considerable investment by Ørsted, and once completed, it will be our highest-output onshore wind farm in Ireland.,” commented TJ Hunter, Ørsted’s Senior Director for Development and Operations in UK & Ireland. “We’ve remained committed to this project throughout the two years and eleven months it’s taken to move through the An Bord Pleanála planning process and now look forward to partnering with FuturEnergy Ireland on developing this site, which will play its part in lowering the cost of electricity for Irish consumers.”

“The FuturEnergy Ireland team warmly welcomes the positive planning decision reached by An Bord Pleanála, which allows us to progress Coom Green Energy Park with our co-development partner Ørsted into its next phase of development. This will include working with the community to establish a community benefit fund committee made up of local people. This project brings us another step closer to reaching Ireland’s climate action targets and making our energy security and independence a reality,” added Mary Lynch Portfolio Director at FuturEnergy.

