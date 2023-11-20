TERNA Energy issued offshore wind license

Hellenic Hydrocarbons and Energy Resources Management Company (HEREMA) has granted TERNA Energy one of the two first exploration and survey licenses issued for pilot offshore wind projects in Greece.

The two licenses refer to the area South of the coastline of Evros regional unit and North-Northeast of Samothrace that has been defined as development area for pilot offshore wind projects, with a total capacity of 600 MW. The survey areas are within the Organised Development Areas as per the National Development Plan for Offshore Wind, and will contribute towards the achievement of the National Target, as this has been defined in the latest draft National Climate and Energy Plan.

In more detail, ‘Aioloki Provata Traianoupoleos MAE’, a subsidiary of TERNA Energy, has been granted an exploration and survey license with a duration of three years for a total capacity of 400 MW.

Emmanuel Maragkoudakis, CEO of TERNA Energy, noted: “The launch of the development for offshore wind projects with the issuance and granting of the first licenses makes us very proud. From early on we believed that in order to achieve the ambitious targets to increase the share of RES in the Greek energy system, we would need to invest in projects with substantial capacity and with high value-added to the local economy. The strong wind capacity of the Greek seas had driven us already since 2007 to seek opportunities for the development of offshore wind projects. Today, trusting that there will be no further delays in respect of licensing and approvals, we aim to have the first project in operation before the end of the current decade.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia.