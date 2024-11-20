Aneo acquires its first wind farm in Finland

Aneo, Norway’s second-largest wind power operator, was established in 2022 by TrønderEnergi and HitecVision with clear ambitions to become a leading Nordic renewable energy company. Following the acquisition of two wind farms in Sweden in 2023, the company has announced the purchase of its first wind farm in Finland.

Aneo has acquired the Kokkoneva wind farm from Greencoat Renewables PLC. The park consists of nine turbines with a total capacity of 43.2 MW, generating 129 GWh annually – equivalent to the yearly electricity consumption of nearly 13 000 Finnish households. The facility has been operational since 2022.

“The Nordic energy system is rapidly evolving in response to the ongoing energy transition. While this has led to greater volatility and fluctuations in the market over the past few years, it also presents opportunities. This acquisition allows us to establish a fully integrated value chain in Finland at a highly competitive price,” said Gunnar Hovland, Aneo CEO.

Aneo is already active in Sweden and Finland, providing energy optimisation services. Since its inception, the company has been actively searching for strategically aligned renewable energy projects to meet its high ambitions of playing a significant role in the Nordic climate transition and creating value for owners, communities, and customers.

“I am very pleased that we are now entering the Finnish market as an energy producer. This is a strategically important first step into the Finnish energy market and an investment we look forward to building on in the coming years,” added Kari Skeidsvoll Moe, Executive Vice President of Renewables at Aneo.

Hovland also highlights the advantages of combining long-term ambition with a market that is currently experiencing an energy deficit: “We have a long-term perspective and, in recent years, have built a solid portfolio of value-enhancing energy market services for several large wind power companies in the Nordics. With our own production capabilities in Finland, Sweden, and Norway, we are strengthening our position as a Nordic renewable energy player. This acquisition diversifies our geographical exposure into a challenging market with an energy deficit.”

