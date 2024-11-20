Octopus Energy enters French offshore wind partnership

Octopus Energy’s generation arm, in partnership with Skyborn Renewables (Skyborn), has been selected by the French government to enter the country’s next offshore wind tender.

The French government’s decision follows a rigorous pre-qualification process to choose the best companies to enter its ninth offshore wind tender round. Winners are expected to be announced in late 2025.

Skyborn is an accomplished offshore wind developer and operator with more than 20 years of experience and capabilities covering the entire offshore wind value chain.

In France, Skyborn, in partnership with EDF Renewables, EIH S.à.r.l, a subsidiary of Enbridge Inc. and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), successfully commissioned the 500 MW Fécamp wind farm earlier in 2024. The company also has another offshore wind project under construction in the country.

The move marks Octopus’ first foray into early-stage offshore wind tenders globally, as it expands its footprint in the sector. Octopus started investing in offshore wind farms in 2022 and has since backed six wind farms across the UK, Netherlands and Germany.

In 2023 it launched its landmark Offshore Wind Fund, Vector, to rapidly scale this technology. Through this fund, it invested in Ocergy – a tech disruptor with operations in France – which is innovating in the floating offshore wind space.

In just two years, Octopus has invested US$2 billion in offshore wind globally and is planning to unleash US$20 billion into this sector by 2030.

With around 1 GW of installed capacity, France’s offshore wind market is still relatively small. However, the market has huge untapped potential, with the government targeting 18 GW by 2035 and 45 GW by 2050.

Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy Generation, said: “Offshore wind will undoubtedly play an integral role in France’s energy system, harnessing strong winds to generate more clean power. This exciting partnership with Skyborn is a game-changer, marking the first time Octopus will enter an offshore wind tender globally, and potentially adding a new country to our offshore wind roster.”

Guillain Chapelon, Managing Director of Skyborn France, added: “We are delighted to be officially prequalified for the ninth offshore wind tender in France. Our unprecedented partnership with Octopus Energy Generation will enable us to offer a robust project, meeting the needs of all stakeholders involved.”

Octopus has been investing in France’s clean energy market for several years, with over 360 MW of wind and solar projects – its largest generation market in continental Europe.

Octopus Energy Group is also an energy supplier in France, with ambitions to have 1 million customers by 2030. It recently launched its trailblazing ‘Fan Club’ for French customers living near a wind farm in Nantes, enabling discounted electricity when the wind is blowing.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!