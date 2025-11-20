BayWa r.e. achieves DNV concept certification for floating wind turbine substructure

BayWa r.e. has received concept certification for its BayFloat floating wind semi-submersible concrete substructure and mooring system design, validated using the 22 MW generic reference turbine ‘IEA-22-280-RWT’. This certification, awarded by one of the leading certification companies DNV, marks a significant milestone in the development of BayFloat and in advancing floating offshore wind turbine tech-nology for global deployment.

The certification process, conducted in accordance with DNV-SE-0422:2021-09 ‘Certification of floating wind turbines’ scheme, including DNV-ST-0119:2021-06 ‘Floating wind turbine structures’ as being the governing standard, involved rigorous in-house assessments and plausibility checks by DNV. The assessment concluded that the BayWa r.e. concrete floating substructure, BayFloat and mooring system design is feasible for further development and qualifies for DNV concept level certification.

Ricardo Rocha, Technical Director Offshore Wind at BayWa r.e., said: “We are thrilled to have received concept certification from DNV. This milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and our engineering consultant, Ramboll, who supported us in progressing our original patented concept through its development and optimisation. The certification not only validates the maturity of BayWa r.e.’s proprietary floating wind turbine substructure concept, BayFloat, but also demonstrates its readiness for industrial-scale deployment. It further underscores BayFloat’s potential for project-specific optimisation, enabling adaptation to existing port infrastructure and locally available supply chains in a cost-efficient manner.”

BayWa r.e.’s design management ensured that requirements on industrialised fabrication, assembly, project execution and O&M in future large floating wind farms were considered throughout the whole design process, as this is considered of particular importance for the commercial viability of concrete floating wind technologies.

The next step for BayWa r.e. will involve constructing and monitoring a reduced scale version of this innovative substructure. This phase will be pivotal in demonstrating the design's constructability and industrialisation, addressing the main challenges identified during the concept certification phase, and paving the way for large scale deployment.

Andreas Manjock, Principal Engineer and Project Manager at DNV, commented: "The successful certification of BayWa r.e.'s concrete floating substructure and mooring system underscores the robustness and feasibility of their design. We are pleased to have supported BayWa r.e. in this endeavour.”

Ramboll, world leader in offshore wind foundations design, has contributed significantly to the design and certification process, providing design services, expert insights and engineering advice that were integral to achieving this milestone.

Denis Matha, Ramboll’s Global Head of Floating Wind, added: “In this project, Ramboll applied its latest industry-leading floating-specific design processes for concrete substructures, covering all required DNV checks. This enabled not only a time-efficient design process, but also ensured that simplifications and omissions often seen in earlier stages were minimised, and that the design was de-risked well beyond formal requirements – even at the concept certification stage. We are pleased to have supported BayWa r.e. in advancing their concept to the next development stage.”

